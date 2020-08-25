Unpaid work for man who lunged at north-east pub punter with knife

A man who lunged at a fellow punter in a north-east pub with a knife has been handed unpaid work.

Steven Brown, 54, had been asked to leave The Royal Oak on Duke Street in Huntly after giving a member of staff “cheek”, but pulled out a knife and tried to strike another customer with it before being restrained.

And yesterday Brown, of Western Road, Aberdeen, was sentenced over the matter, having previously admitted a charge of assault.

Sheriff William Summers ordered him to carry out 200 hour of unpaid work and also imposed a two-year supervision order.

He also granted a crown motion for forfeiture of the knife.

Defence agent Graham Morrison told the court his client’s life had been “blighted by alcohol”.

He said: “He recalls in the lead up to this he hadn’t been drinking for two years and then on that occasion had a drink and that seems to have opened the floodgates. He has no recollection whatsoever.”

Mr Morrison said the incident had also “cost him dear” in that Brown’s long term relationship had come to an end.

He added: “He can’t believe he did this and he’s thoroughly ashamed of what he’s had to listen to that he did.”

Before sentencing Brown, Sheriff Summers told him: “It seems to me very fortunate indeed you’re not in the dock facing a more serious charge.”

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer is a regular customer.

“The accused entered the bar at 10pm on November 5. The complainer was present.

“At around 12.01am on November 6 a member of bar staff asked the accused to leave due to him giving her cheek.

“The accused walked towards the exit, then turned around and walked back towards the bar.

“The accused then brandished a black-handled folding pocket knife at the complainer.

“He then lunged at the complainer with the knife.

“No contact was made.

“A member of bar staff grabbed the accused’s arms, pushed him away and grabbed the knife from his hands.

“She again asked the accused to leave the pub however he refused to do so without the knife.

“She gave the accused the knife and he left the pub.”

Police later traced Brown at an address in Huntly and found the knife, which had a 2.7 inch blade, in his pocket.