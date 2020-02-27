Unpaid work for man who caused ‘disturbance’ in north-east Tesco store

A man has been handed unpaid work after acting in an “intimidating manner” in a north-east Tesco.

Stephen McKinlay, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident.

The incident happened at Tesco on Deveron Way, Huntly, on January 18.

He acting in an aggressive and intimidating manner and repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats of violence.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “He takes full responsibility for his actions.”

He added McKinlay had issues “managing emotions”.

Sheriff William Summers said McKinlay, of Milton Close, Huntly, “plainly caused a serious disturbance” and gave him 140 hours of unpaid work and 18-months’ supervision.