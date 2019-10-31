Unpaid work for man who assaulted transgender man on Union Street

A man has been handed unpaid work after assaulting a transgender man.

Adrian Apopei, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted the attack on the man in Union Street on April 28.

Together with his partner Louise McRitchie, 27, who pled guilty and was fined on a previous occasion, Apopei struck the victim repeatedly on the body whereby he fell to the floor, and repeatedly kicked him on the head and body to his injury.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told the court the victim, who had transitioned from female to male, was left with a graze on his head.

She added the man “believes he was assaulted due to his transgender identity”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Apopei pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury aggravated by prejudice relating to transgender identity.

Defence lawyer Debbie Ginniver said Apopei and McRitchie had been drinking when they met a friend who was with their victim.

She said McRitchie and the complainer had been out for a cigarette when “something occurred”, adding: “He advises the complainer kicked his partner.”

However, Ms Ginniver accepted the reaction went beyond self-defence and said her client was “ashamed of his behaviour”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Apopei, of Steadfast Lane, Forfar, 90 hours of unpaid work.

McRitchie, of the same address, was previously fined £333.