Unpaid work for man caught with knife in Aberdeen city centre

A man caught with a knife in Aberdeen city centre at 4am has been handed unpaid work.

Ian Gray, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to possessing a knife in the early hours of February 20 on Guild Street.

Gray, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, also admitted breaching a curfew bail condition.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in 12 months. He also imposed a 12-month supervision order.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously said police found him in possession of a “Leatherman multi-tool, which included a knife blade that locked into place”.

He added: “In response to caution and charge, the accused said, ‘I didn’t know it was a lock knife’.”

Defence agent Gail Wiggins previously said her client suffered from schizophrenia and had also had issues with drug use.