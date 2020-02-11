Unpaid work for man caught with heroin and cocaine at Aberdeen KFC

A man caught with thousands of pounds of cocaine and heroin at a drive-thru restaurant has been sentenced to supervision and unpaid work.

Police caught Alex Pullen, 26, with the drugs at KFC on Great Northern Road on February 25.

Pullen, whose address was given in court papers as Old Road, Chatham, previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

The court previously heard officers found £190 in cash as well as £2,820 of crack cocaine and £700 of heroin.

Agent Lynn Bentley said the values given were the maximum potentials and their actual worth would have been lower.

She added that her client had been asked to take the parcels of drugs to work off a debt.

She said a social work report indicated Pullen posed a “relatively low risk” of reoffending.

Sheriff Graeme Napier handed him 12 months of supervision and 190 hours of unpaid work within six months.