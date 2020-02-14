Unpaid work for man caught with cocaine at Aberdeen nightclub

A man has been handed unpaid work after police found him “seemingly under the influence of something” and “unable to control” his arms.

Aiden Smith, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to two charges of being in possession of cocaine at Nox on Justice Mill Lane.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said one of the incidents happened at 12.15am on July 13.

He said: “Police stopped the accused as he was in the company of a known drug dealer.

“At this time he did not wish to engage with police and was unable to control the motion of his arms. His mouth was making a chewing motion although he wasn’t eating. He was sweating profusely and seemed to be under the influence of something.”

He was found with two bags containing white powder.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client, a joiner, had taken steps to stop using drugs.

Sheriff William Summers gave Smith, of Lade Crescent, Bucksburn, 130 hours of unpaid work.