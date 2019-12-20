Unpaid work for Aberdeen woman who supplied heroin

A woman has been handed unpaid work after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Antonia Neil, 48, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the incident on June 17 at Ardlair Terrace, Dyce.

Defence agent Michael Horsman said Neil had pled guilty to her involvement “to the extent that she was the driver of the vehicle”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace gave Neil, of Ross Crescent, Aberdeen, 120 hours of unpaid work, a six-month curfew and 12 months of supervision.

