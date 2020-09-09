Unpaid work for Aberdeen woman over council tax reduction fraud

A woman has been handed unpaid work and supervision after admitting fraudulently claiming more than £3,500 in council tax benefits she was not entitled to.

Stefanie Lyon appeared in the dock yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing in connection with the matter.

The 39-year-old previously lodged guilty pleas, via letter, to two charges.

Lyon admitted, between July 4 2016 and June 1 2019, knowingly failing to give Aberdeen City Council prompt notification of a change in circumstances that affected her entitlement to housing benefit, in that her child care costs ended in June 2016.

And she also pled guilty to obtaining a total of £3,506.33 in council tax reduction by fraud.

On June 30, 2016 Lyon pretended to Aberdeen City Council revenues and benefits service that the circumstances under which she was awarded council tax reduction remained unchanged, inducing the local authority to continue awarding the reduction against her council tax liability.

Sentence had been deferred to allow time for a social work report to be prepared, and yesterday Sheriff Graeme Napier handed Lyon, whose address was given in court papers as Hillside Crescent, 170 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months.

He also imposed a year-long supervision order.