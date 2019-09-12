Unpaid work for Aberdeen men who kicked victim in the head and knocked him out in street attack

Two men have been handed unpaid work after a vicious Aberdeen assault in which they kicked their victim in the head and knocked him out.

Andrew Brown, 33, and Darren Stobie, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the incident on Belmont Street.

They previously admitted assaulting a man by punching him and kicking him on the head, rendering him unconscious, to his injury on May 4.

Michael Horsman, Brown’s solicitor, said his client had been drinking and “expressed a lot of regret for what happened”.

Liam Mcallister, Stobie’s lawyer, said he had shown “genuine remorse”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Brown, of Smithfield Gardens, and Stobie, of South Avenue, both Aberdeen, 135 hours of unpaid work each.