Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who tried to bite police officer

A man has been given unpaid work after attempting to bite a female police officer.

Ricky Henderson, 34, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday having previously pled guilty to two charges of assault as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on March 4 last year.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Henderson, of Craigievar Crescent, Aberdeen, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson previously told the court Henderson threw “personal insults” at security staff and when police took him to Kittybrewster police station he “attempted to bite” one female officer on her arm.