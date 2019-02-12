Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who threw cocaine from car as police followed him

An Aberdeen man who threw £5,000 of cocaine out of a car window as police followed him has been handed unpaid work.

Celestine Eziagulu, 44, appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to dangerous driving and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Eziagulu, of Brebner Terrace, Aberdeen, he could be jailed for “getting on for four years” but instead handed him 240 hours of unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order to be at home between certain hours for seven months. Eziagulu was also disqualified from driving for a year.

He had been spotted by an off-duty cop at 3.25pm on April 17 driving a Chevrolet which police had intelligence was involved in drug dealing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court on-duty colleagues followed Eziagulu on St Clair Street, West North Street, King Street and Roslin Terrace in Aberdeen.

Eziagulu failed to stop when requested to and drove at speed, causing two other drivers to take evasive action before officers saw him throw a package and mobile out of the window on Roslin Street.

The cocaine in the package was valued at around £5,000.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Eziagulu had been moving the package for an “acquaintance” he owed a favour to.