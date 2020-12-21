Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who threatened to shoot police dogs

A man has been given unpaid work after admitting threatening to shoot police dogs.

William Reid appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to two charges from February 19 and 20 last year.

The 26-year-old admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering police officers on February 19 on Westburn Road in Aberdeen, by kicking out at them and struggling violently with them.

And Reid further admitted a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the police station on Great Northern Road into February 20, by making threats of violence and also threatening to “shoot police dogs”.

Defence agent Laura Gracie told the court her client had come to Aberdeen to stay with family after a long relationship had broken up.

Ms Gracie said Reid, whose address was given in court documents as Waulkmill Crescent in Aberdeen, had not coped well with the end of the relationship and had “gone off the rails”.

She added: “He’s not a drinker, but he’d been drinking and remembers nothing.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “As an alternative to a fine I’ll impose an unpaid work order.”

He ordered Reid to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within a year.