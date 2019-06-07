Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who supplied cocaine

A man has been handed unpaid work after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

James Thomson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, which happened at an address on Tedder Road, Aberdeen, and elsewhere, on April 12.

The 43-year-old previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “He’s been using drugs for many years on and off.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added he had committed the offence to fund his own habit.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Thomson, of Portal Crescent, Aberdeen, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.