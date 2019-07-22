Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who stole tea bags and attacked shop worker

A shoplifter who grabbed a packet of tea bags as he was being kicked out of a shop, before assaulting a staff member, has been handed unpaid work.

Sandy Mundie, 33, was spotted in Spar on Victoria Road, Aberdeen, by a supervisor at 9.35pm on Wednesday, who told him to leave because he was banned.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the supervisor “saw the accused select a packet of tea bags from a display and exit without making any attempt to pay”.

The staff member followed Mundie and a “struggle” ensued in which he “attempted to punch” the worker.

Mundie, of Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to shoplifting and assault.

Defence agent Mike Monro described the shoplifting attempt as “pathetic” and added: “Unfortunately he was under the influence.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan handed Mundie 40 hours of unpaid work.