Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who stole ex’s watch

An Aberdeen man has been given unpaid work after he stole his ex-partner’s watch.

Barry Thomson, 34, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened at the woman’s address in Aberdeen on March 8.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said Thomson had left the woman’s address following a “disagreement” but made comments including: “I’m not finished with you yet.”

He returned around 8pm “noticeably intoxicated” and was allowed in to sleep, but instead stole the watch, which the woman found in his pocket.

Thomson, of Cornhill Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to stealing the watch.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said Thomson had an issue with drug misuse but had been drinking on the night in question. Sheriff Robert McDonald handed him 60 hours of unpaid work and a three-year non-harassment order.