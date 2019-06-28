Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who smashed car window

A man has been handed unpaid work for smashing a car window.
Robert Whyte, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a domestically aggravated offence of wilfully or recklessly striking a car’s rear window, causing it to break.
The incident happened on December 23 on School Road, Aberdeen.
Defence agent Christopher Maitland said “difficulties with alcohol” had played a part, adding: “His temper got the better of him.”
He said: “He advises he has paid for the damage.”
Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Whyte, of George Street, Aberdeen, to carry out 72 hours of unpaid work.