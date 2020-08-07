Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who left Russell Hobbs steak knife in taxi

A man has been handed unpaid work after leaving a Russell Hobbs steak knife in a taxi in Aberdeen.

Darren Wallace, 29, took a taxi with a pal to pick up some booze just after 3am on April 2.

But when another passenger got in the taxi afterwards they discovered a Russell Hobbs steak knife in the car where Wallace had been sitting.

Wallace, of Collieston Path, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court the taxi driver picked up Wallace and a male friend on Urquhart Road, had taken them to their destination and then dropped them off back where he collected them.

During the journey the driver thought Wallace was acting suspiciously “like he might be hiding something”.

And when another passenger got in the taxi at 3.40am they discovered the knife in the rear passenger footwell.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had been “very drunk” and had found the knife in the communal area of the block of flats he had been in, put it in his pocket and then forgotten about it.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed Wallace 60 hours of unpaid work.