Unpaid work for Aberdeen man over assaults on cops

A man has been given unpaid work after having too much to drink and assaulting two cops.

Aeden Stewart, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges of assault which happened on May 15.

Police were called to his address on the city’s Swannay Road around 9am regarding Stewart being under the influence and behaving in an “unusual manner”.

When police arrived a struggle ensued and he kicked one officer on the leg. Later at Kittybrewster he spat in another’s face.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said his client had been drinking from 10pm or 11pm the night before until 8am and events were a “blur”.

He added Stewart was “shocked and embarrassed” at his behaviour.

Sheriff Ian Wallace gave him 60 hours of unpaid work.