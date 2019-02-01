Unpaid work for Aberdeen man caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis

A man has been given unpaid work after being caught with hundreds of pounds of cannabis.

Sean Emerson, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug on September 17 on Ashley Lane in the city and elsewhere.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client had been giving the drug to friends but not in exchange for money.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter previously said officers searched Emerson’s vehicle and found a large bag containing 49g of cannabis, with a potential value of up to £810, along with several smaller quantities of the drug and £320 in cash.

A text on his phone said: “That ounce was really nice.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Emerson, of Eday Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within four months.

