Unpaid work for Aberdeen man caught growing cannabis

An Aberdeen man has been handed unpaid work after being caught growing cannabis when his partner fell out of a window.

Police were contacted by ambulance crews to advise that a woman had fallen from the living room window of a property on Sandilands Drive in Aberdeen.

It’s understood the window was on the ground floor.

Officers searched the property as part of a safety and welfare check and discovered six cannabis plants with the potential to grow to be worth up to £4,860.

Shaun Holdaway, 23, previously pled guilty to producing cannabis.

The offence was committed on March 6, 2019.

Sentence had been deferred for reports but Holdaway has not been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within a year as an alternative to custody.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Just coming up to 1pm on March 6, 2019 police received a call from ambulance advising a woman had fallen out of a rear living room window at the property and had been taken to accident and emergency.

“Officers attended the property at around 2.30pm, accompanied by the accused, to carry out a safety and welfare check in relation to the incident.

“The accused was instructed to wait outside with other officers.

“Officers entered the property and upon doing so the smell of cannabis was detected.

“A police sergeant opened the door of the bedroom and upon doing so observed a tent.

“Officers opened the tent and upon doing so observed a number of plants within.

“The accused was asked to come into the property and was made aware of the items found within.

“At this time the accused made a spontaneous remark stating he was growing plants as a hobby.”

Holdaway, whose address was given in court papers as Sandilands Drive, was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster police station while a systematic search was carried out of his property.

Police discovered six plants in the “early stages of growth”.

Ms Love said they were assessed to have the potential to be worth £200-£810 each, a total of between £1,200 and £4,860.

Equipment including lights and fans was also recovered.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew told the court the plants were not fully grown and may not have been worth so much money.

He said his client had “significant” ear, nose and throat problems and had had a number of operations, adding: “Smoking cannabis was of assistance to him in that regard.”