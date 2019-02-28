Unpaid work for Aberdeen drink-driver caught five times limit

A drink-driver must do unpaid work after being caught more than five times the legal limit.

William Morrison, 20, was caught after witnesses raised concerns about the “manner in which he parked” at McDonald’s, Bucksburn, at around 7.30am on November 18.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said witnesses noticed Morrison had slurred speech, glazed eyes and smelled of alcohol and called police.

When they arrived, Morrison gave a positive breath test and 0.7g of cocaine was found in his wallet. Morrison pled guilty to driving with 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes. He also admitted possession of cocaine.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill ordered Morrison, of Rosemount Square, Aberdeen, to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months.

She also gave him a 12-month supervision order.