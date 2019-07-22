Unpaid work for Aberdeen bomb threat woman

An Aberdeen woman threatened to bomb another female’s house.

Joanne Cameron, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the matter.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the incident happened at 2.55pm on September 6 at Kemp Street, Aberdeen. He said: “The accused exited a white car and approached the complainer and shouted ‘if you’ve got something to say, say it’.”

She then pulled her hair, dragged her to the ground and “proceeded to kick her to the head”.

Mr Townsend said Cameron stated: “If you phone the police I will bomb your house.”

Cameron, of Provost Rust Drive in Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said there was a background between the women and his client had “consumed substances”.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan handed her one year of supervision and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Reacting to Cameron’s facial expression, the sheriff added: “I’m concerned about your willingness to undertake this community payback order by your demeanour and the way you’re acting in court.”

Mr McRobert told Cameron to “show the court some respect”, and the sentence was allowed to stand.