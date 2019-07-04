UK stadium ban for drunken fan who assaulted police at Aberdeen v Rangers match

A boozy football fan has been banned from every stadium in the UK after assaulting police at an Aberdeen vs Rangers match.

Steven Kelly, 28, “lunged” at an officer who approached him as he entered the away supporters’ section of Pittodrie occupied by Rangers fans.

He headbutted one officer and bit another during the incident on March 3 when the stadium was hosting a Scottish Cup quarter final.

Kelly, of Dunnottar Street, Glasgow, has been handed a football banning order for 12 months.

Sheriff Ian Wallace also fined him £450 and gave him 75 hours of unpaid work.

Depute Fiscal Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers approached him when he “appeared under the influence of alcohol”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However he “refused to converse with constables and remained slumped against a wall”.

He then “lunged” towards an officer and “headbutted him once to the face” and was restrained to the ground.

While on the ground he bit another officer on the upper right thigh, leaving a “large bite mark” and bruising.

Kelly pled guilty to being drunk at a football match, assault and assault to injury.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client was alone, not part of any group causing trouble, and was “simply completely out of it”.

He added Kelly was “embarrassed” about the incident.