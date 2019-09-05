Two-year ban for north-east woman caught over drink-drive limit

A drink-driver has been fined £650 and banned from the road.

Janet Tennant, 53, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the matter.

She admitted driving a car on the A920 Ellon to Pitmedden road near Coulliehare Cottages on November 1 with 228 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston said his client had made “good progress in dealing with the issues underlying in the commission of this offence”.

He added: “She is a first offender.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Tennant, of Breckview, Pitmedden, £650 and disqualified her from driving for two years.