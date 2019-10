A woman has been banned from driving for two years after admitting drink-driving.

Teresa Ross, 41, was driving on Auchmill Road, Bucksburn, on September 19 this year while over the legal alcohol limit.

A breath test revealed she had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Ross, whose address was given in court as Oldtown Place, Aberdeen, admitted drink-driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

She was also fined £800.

