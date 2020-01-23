Two teenagers to stand trial accused of assault and robbery in Aberdeen

Two teens are set to stand trial next month accused of assaulting and robbing someone while holding a garden fork and metal pole.

The teenagers, both aged 17, were not present when the case against them called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but they pled not guilty through solicitor Neil McRobert.

They are alleged to have, while acting with another, assaulted a woman and, while holding a garden fork, metal pole and stone, or similar items, demanded she hand over food. It is also alleged the trio seized her and robbed her of a quantity of food.

The alleged offence is said to have happened in Aberdeen on May 13.

The case was continued to trial next month and the teenagers had their bail continued.