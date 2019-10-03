Two north-east men cleared of throwing stones and cans at moving car

Two men have been cleared of throwing stones and cans at a moving car.

Dylan Bowden, 24, and Aaron Tait, 21, had faced a charge of culpably and recklessly throwing items towards a vehicle on Gordon Street in Huntly to the danger of the people inside the car.

And Bowden, of Sycamore Place, Huntly, was further alleged to have driven dangerously by intentionally driving into the rear of the same vehicle while it was attempting to go round a roundabout.

However, when the pair appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court the Crown accepted not guilty pleas from Tait, of Queens Crescent, Portsoy, and Bowden in relation to the culpable and reckless conduct allegation, meaning they were not guilty of the alleged crime.

And Bowden pled guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving by driving into the rear of the other vehicle.

The incident happened on November 18 at 6.40pm on the A96 Huntly bypass.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter said: “As the driver of the complaining vehicle entered the roundabout, the accused’s vehicle has driven into the back of the complaining vehicle.

“This caused slight damage to the rear bumper.”

Defence lawyer Michael Burnett said his client knew the occupants of the other car and had been driving close behind to try and see who was driving. He added the other car had then stopped “for reasons that are not clear”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Bowden £135 and gave him four penalty points.