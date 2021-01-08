Two more in dock after heroin and cocaine worth nearly £22,000 seized

Two more people have appeared in court in Aberdeen after nearly £22,000 worth of drugs were seized as part of a UK-wide crackdown.

Officers raided three properties in Aberdeen and two in London as part of the County Lines operation, which aims to stop drug dealers in big cities expanding into smaller communities.

As a result of the raids, heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £21,900 was seized.

On Thursday a man and a woman from Aberdeen appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter, and now two further men from England have also appeared over the matter.

Ramel Appleby, 32, and Kym Martin, 33, both appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They each faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Appleby, whose general address was given as London, and Martin, of Kent, made no plea during the hearing and were released on bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

It comes after Brian Noble, 38, and Michelle Quinn, 37, appeared on Thursday, each facing two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Noble also faced charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The pair, whose general addresses were both given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against them was committed for further examination and they were released on bail.

No date has been fixed for the next calling of the case against the four.