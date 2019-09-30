Two men jailed for distributing drugs in Aberdeen

Two men who played a role in drug distribution have been jailed after a sheriff warned those who inflict damage on communities in the city must pay a price.

Sheriff Andrew Miller made the comments at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he sentenced the men in unrelated cases.

In the first case, Dominic Padmore, 25, was jailed for 27 months and, in the second, Kurtis Spencer, 33, was jailed for two years.

The court was told how Padmore had helped transport drugs between north-west England and Aberdeen, but was snared by police.

Sheriff Miller told him: “You played a significant role in the distribution of drugs in the city.

“I accept that you weren’t the person in control of this operation.

“However, from the information provided to me it seems you provided a means of getting to Aberdeen.

“These are very serious offences involving drugs of a significant value.”

A number of letters written by Padmore’s loved ones were provided for Sheriff Miller, explaining how he had made strides to rehabilitate since being caught, with the support of his family members.

Sheriff Miller said: “I take note of the letters, and commend the family for their support.

“I’m afraid in my opinion his role was significant and it is well documented the impact that drugs has on our communities.

“In such instances, we must recognise the concerns of people in our communities and offenders must pay a price, partly as a deterrent to others.”

Padmore, whose address was given in court as Llanfyllin, Wales, had admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis from a property on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, between September 26 and October 8 2018.

In an unrelated case heard on Friday, Sheriff Miller was told how Spencer was caught with heroin that had come from the Liverpool area earlier this year.

“We must remember the damage this kind activity does in our community,” Sheriff Miller said.

“This is a serious offence and one that must be punished by way of a custodial sentence.”

Spencer, whose address was given in court as HMP Grampian, was jailed for two years after admitting a charge of being concerned in the supply of heroin on Richmond Terrace, Aberdeen, on March 8 this year.