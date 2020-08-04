Two men in dock after woman crushed by falling sofa in Aberdeen city centre

Two men have appeared in court after a woman was crushed by a sofa which fell on top of her in Aberdeen city centre.

Edita Butkeviciut was on a break from her work when the three-piece settee fell on top of her.

The force of the blow knocked her out and she suffered multiple broken bones, including a fractured spine, broken thigh and broken ankle.

Two men today appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, which took place in the rear yard off Union Street.

Barrie Law, 26, and Lee Morrison, 32, appeared in private at court, each facing a charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

The men, whose general addresses were both given in court documents as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against them had been committed for further examination, and the men had been released on bail.

No date was fixed for their next appearance.

Seconds before the incident, Edita had been on the phone to her partner Daniel Ferreira – and then the line went dead.

It was only when barman Daniel got a call from Edita’s workplace an hour later that he discovered why the call had ended.

The incident happened at around 1.20pm on December 7 when Edita went out into the rear yard to put some rubbish out.

Daniel told the Evening Express at the time: “Edita has had pins put into her back. She has been sleeping a lot due to the pain in her shoulder and the impact of the injuries.

“The medical care she has had has been amazing. She means the world to me.

“I am really thankful to everyone who came to help her.”