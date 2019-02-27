Two men in dock after cocaine and heroin seized in Aberdeen

Two people have appeared in court after police discovered more than £2,000 of cocaine and heroin in a vehicle in Aberdeen.

Alex Pullen, 25, and Jerrael Walters, also 25, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the drugs recovery.

Both men faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Pullen, whose general address was given as Kent, and Walters, of London, made no plea during the hearing.

They were both granted bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

It comes after police seized crack cocaine and heroin from a vehicle after they stopped it in the Haudagain Retail Park on Monday.

The car was stopped around 1.35pm by CID officers after intelligence was received.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “Illegal drugs bring nothing but misery to our communities and North East Division is committed to removing them before they end up in the hands of vulnerable people.

“Anyone with concerns about drug misuse which you think officers should act on is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”