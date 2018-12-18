Two men in court over break-ins in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with housebreakings in the north-east.

It follows incidents in the region this month, including a break-in at Odfjell Drill in Aberdeen on Friday.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court was Steven Whyte.

The 27-year-old, of Aberdeen, is facing charges of theft by housebreaking and housebreaking with intent to steal.

He is also facing road traffic charges including dangerous driving and is further charged with drugs possession.

Whyte made no plea and had his case committed for further examination. He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within eight days.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, Steven Lockhart, 44, of Aberdeen, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with an incident on Bedford Road on Friday.

He is facing a charge of housebreaking with intent to steal. Lockhart made no plea, had his case continued and was remanded in custody.

He is also expected to appear again next week.