Two men in court on assault charges after disturbance in north-east town

Two men have appeared in the dock facing assault charges after a disturbance in a residential street in the north-east.

Liam Paterson, 21, and 20-year-old Levi Harrison appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, which happened in Inverurie earlier this week.

Paterson faced two charges of assault as well as one of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

And he is also charged with failing to give police information as to the identity of the driver of a vehicle.

Meanwhile Harrison appeared facing one charge of assault.

The court appearance comes after police were called to the Martin Brae area of the town around 6pm on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a report of a car crash.

Police confirmed nobody was injured in the incident.

The street was cordoned off for several hours following the incident as officers conducted their investigation into what happened.

The men, whose general addresses were both given as Aberdeen, made no plea at the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against the pair was committed for further examination.

Paterson and Harrison were both released on bail and no dates were fixed for their next appearance in court.