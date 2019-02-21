Two men in court charged over alleged car theft in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the alleged theft of a BMW 1 series in Aberdeen.

David Gray, 30, and Lee Paterson, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the alleged theft from Raeburn Place between 7.30pm on Monday and 7.30am on Tuesday.

They are both charged with theft by housebreaking, theft of a vehicle, theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Paterson, of Aberdeen, also faces road traffic charges including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

They made no plea, were remanded in custody and are expected to appear again within eight days.

