Two men in court after cannabis worth £500,000 seized at north-east property

Two men have appeared in court after cannabis worth more than £500,000 was seized at a property.

Police recovered drugs worth around £520,000 in Elphin Street, New Aberdour, on Friday.

Appearing in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged in connection with the matter were Egidijus Andzelis, 21, and Inas Maksimavicius, 25.

Andzelis, who was described as having no forwarding address, and Maksimavicius, of Southampton, are facing charges of producing a controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The two men are also facing a charge under the electricity act.

They made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination. The pair were remanded in custody and will appear in court again within the next week.