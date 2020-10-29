Two men in court after break-ins in north-east town

Two men have appeared in court after a number of north-east premises were broken into.

Three premises were targeted in the Peterhead area earlier this month – two on Drummers Corner and Love Lane were broken into on Saturday October 17 – while a third was broken into on Ellis Street on Monday this week.

And now Aleksandrs Binders, 27, and Vitalij Davidovas, 24, have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Binders, whose general address was given as Peterhead, faced two charges during the appearance, theft by housebreaking and housebreaking with intent to steal.

Meanwhile Davidovas, also of Peterhead, faced a charge of theft by shoplifting, as well as theft by housebreaking and housebreaking with intent to steal.

The men made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and were released on bail.

The case against them was committed for further examination.