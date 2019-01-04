Two men in court after £28,000 worth of heroin seized in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court in connection with a £28,000 heroin seizure in Aberdeen.

Police recovered the drugs in the College Street area yesterday.

Peter Diboe and Malcolm McKimmie, both 41, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in relation to the matter.

Diboe, of Liverpool and McKimmie, of Aberdeen, are both facing a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The men made no plea during the hearing and the case was continued for further examination.

They were released on bail, no further dates were given for future court appearances.

After the drugs seizure was made, Detective Sergeant Calum Bell said: “Police Scotland will continue to target those who choose to involve themselves in the illegal supply of drugs. We rely on the support of our communities and continue to encourage anyone with information to report any concerns they have to police.”