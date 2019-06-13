Two men face court after armed police recover £22,000 of heroin from vehicle on A90

Two men are set to appear in court today in connection with a seizure of almost £22,000 of heroin after a vehicle was stopped on the A90.

The vehicle, which was travelling north on the A90 at Drumlithie, was stopped over concerns about the manner of driving shortly after 11pm on Tuesday by Armed Response Vehicle officers. A low three-figure sum of cash was also discovered.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, from the London area are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in relation to the matter.

Chief Inspector Donna Allan, North Area Commander for Armed Policing, said: “Following changes in the way ARV officers are deployed, our officers are able to provide greater support to the public and can assist local policing colleagues to tackle the issues that our communities tell us are important to them.”

CID DC Debbie Mitchell added: “This is a significant recovery of controlled drugs which would have been destined for north-east communities where it would only have served to spread misery and harm.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues across Scotland including specialist officers to proactively target those intent on causing harm by dealing drugs to make money.”