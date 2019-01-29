Two men due in court over alleged attempted break-ins in Aberdeen city centre

Two men have been charged over alleged attempted break-ins in Aberdeen city centre.

The alleged incidents happened last night at a number of businesses and residential properties including in the Union Street, Bridge Street and Market Street areas.

The two men, both aged 40 and from Aberdeen, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Officer PC Brendan Brands said: “We are grateful to members of the public who assisted us while inquiries were carried out.

“We continue to encourage anyone who sees anything unusual or suspicious to report this to police by phoning 101.”