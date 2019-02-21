Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Court

Two men deny racing on north-east road

by Danny McKay
21/02/2019, 8:21 am Updated: 21/02/2019, 8:22 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Send us a story

Two men have denied racing on a north-east road.

Allan Campbell, 41, and William Murphy, 22, are both accused of dangerous driving on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between Kintore and Blackburn.

It is alleged the pair drove at “grossly excessive speed” and engaged in a race.

The incident is alleged to have happened on October 27 2017.

Campbell, whose address was given in court papers as Ashwood Circle, Aberdeen, and Murphy, of Grange, Keith, deny the charge against them.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill said the matter would be continued to another pre-trial hearing in April.

A trial date was also fixed for May.

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel