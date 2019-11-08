Two men accused of raiding fridge at north-east property

Two men are accused of entering a property uninvited, taking items from the fridge and throwing them on the floor.

Ryan Macrae, 22, and Lewis Ivory, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they denied a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

They are alleged to have, while acting with others, entered an address in Aberdeenshire uninvited, thrown items from the fridge on the floor, damaged the fridge, shouted, screamed and acted in an aggressive manner in May last year.

They are also alleged to have made threats and brandished a broken bottle and plank of wood. Ivory is also accused of assaulting a woman by pushing her.

Macrae, of McFadden Crescent, Kintore, and Ivory, of Granary Court, Port Elphinstone, deny the charges and will stand trial in January.