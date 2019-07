Two men have appeared in court after drugs were recovered in Aberdeen.

Jamie-Lee Greer, 24, and Adam Stone, 29, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after police seized illegal drugs from Walker Road, Torry, on Wednesday.

Greer, of Aberdeen, and Stone, of Birmingham, each faced three charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs and one of producing drugs.

They were granted bail while the case was continued for further examination.

