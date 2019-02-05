Two in court over north-east drug haul worth £105,000

Two people have appeared in court charged in connection with a drugs seizure worth over £100,000.

Police had recovered amphetamine and heroin with a street value of more than £105,000 in Finzean.

Officers from the local community policing team executed a drug search warrant at a property on Sunday morning.

Lewis Gandy and Amarylis Hann appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the matter.

The pair are facing two charges each of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Gandy, 28, who was described as having no forwarding address, and Hann, 23, whose general address was given as Aberdeenshire, made no plea during the hearing.

The case against the pair was continued for further examination.

Gandy was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within the next week.

Meanwhile, Hann was released on bail, with no further dates set for future appearances.

Speaking after the recovery, Detective Inspector Finn McPhail said: “This type of seizure is rare for the area, but thanks to valuable intelligence received, officers have been able to remove a significant amount of illegal and harmful drugs from the community.”

She added: “Drug misuse won’t be tolerated and rest assured we will continue to target our resources in the right places and at the right times to remove these substances from our streets.

“If you have any information or concerns about drugs where you live, please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”