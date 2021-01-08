Two in court after heroin and cocaine worth nearly £22,000 seized

Two people have appeared in court in Aberdeen after nearly £22,000 worth of drugs were seized as part of a UK-wide crackdown.

Officers raided three properties in Aberdeen and two in London as part of the County Lines operation, which aims to stop drug dealers in big cities expanding into smaller communities.

As a result of the raids, heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £21,900 was seized.

Two people have now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter, with a further two expected to appear on Friday.

Brian Noble, 38, and Michelle Quinn, 37, each faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Noble also faced charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The pair, whose general addresses were both given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against them was committed for further examination and they were released on bail.

Two men aged 31 and 33 were also arrested in London in connection with the matter, and are expected to appear in court in Aberdeen on Friday.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “This enforcement action was the culmination of intelligence work and proactive activity that began in May 2020 as we continue to target and disrupt drug crime in our area.

“Criminal networks are known to use violence and intimidation tactics to carry out their drugs trade, preying on vulnerable people to assist them with their illegal activity.

“Working with law enforcement partners across the UK, we aim to disrupt this and remove harmful substances from our communities.

“I would ask anyone with concerns or information relating to the sale and supply

of controlled drugs, along with the associated criminality, to report this to Police Scotland, or to Crimestoppers anonymously, so we can investigate.”