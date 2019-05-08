Two in court after cocaine worth £15,000 seized in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court after more than £15,000 of cocaine was recovered in Aberdeen.

Anton Binns, 33, and Jordan Nbaka, 24, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter. They both faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs and three charges of possession of drugs.

Binns, of Aberdeen, and Nbaka, of Lewisham, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service said the pair were released on bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date was fixed for their next appearance.

It comes after cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £15,000 were recovered in the Cults area of the city last week.

The recovery was made as part of an intelligence-led operation on Friday in Kirk Brae Court.

Around £5,000 in cash was also recovered.