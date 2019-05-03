Two in court accused of stealing from ATM and breaking into an Aberdeen property

Two men from Aberdeen have appeared in court in connection with alleged housebreaking and multiple theft charges.

Jason Cox, 46, and Kristopher Simpson, 42, both of Aberdeen, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over a string of alleged incidents.

They both face charges of theft, theft by housebreaking, theft of a vehicle, theft from an ATM and attempted theft from an ATM.

They are also charged with failing to identify the driver of a vehicle to police.

In addition, Cox faces a further two road traffic charges.

The duo made no plea and were remanded in custody while the case was continued for further examination.

They were expected to appear again within the next week.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in the Shaw Crescent area of Aberdeen on Saturday and Monday.