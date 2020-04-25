Two men in court accused of attempted murder after 30-year-old seriously injured in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a 30-year-old was seriously injured in Aberdeen.

Police received a report of a disturbance in the Marchburn Crescent area on Tuesday evening.

A 30-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Two men have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with attempted murder over the incident.

Alexander Burke, 49, and Marcus Paton, 29, both faced a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

The pair, both of Aberdeen, also faced a charge of possession of an article with a blade or point and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Paton is also facing charges of driving without a licence and without insurance.

The men made no plea and the case against them was committed for further examination.

Both men were initially remanded in custody but Paton was bailed following a hearing yesterday. Burke was expected to appear again in the next week.

Sergeant Phil Wu said: “We received a report of a disturbance at Marchburn Crescent, Aberdeen, around 9.30pm on Tuesday 21 April.

“A 30-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”