Two Aberdeen shoplifters steal goods worth £2,500

Two serial shoplifters have admitted stealing goods worth a combined total of almost £2,500.

Brian Noble, 36, and Dale Davidson, 32, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of shoplifting charges.

Noble, of Willowpark Crescent in Aberdeen, pled guilty to seven shoplifting charges while acting with another between December 11 and January 6.

He stole items from shops including TK Maxx in Kittybrewster Retail Park and Morrisons in Banchory. The items Noble stole were valued at a total of £830.85, although a value was not given for six bottles of alcohol taken from Tesco in Banchory.

Davidson, of West North Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to 11 shoplifting charges between October 30 and January 18.

The goods stolen by Davidson amounted to a total value of £2,193.22. Among the charges Davidson admitted was stealing four pairs of hair straighteners from Salon Services on Willowbank Road, Aberdeen, worth £600.

Both men appeared on some of the charges together, so the combined total of the items stolen was £2,485.57.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter said none of the items were recovered.

Defence agent Neil McRobert, representing Noble, said: “At the time it was his misuse of drugs that was motivating the offending.”

Michael Horsman, Davidson’s solicitor, said: “He also has a background of difficulty with drug addiction.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence for reports until July.