Two Aberdeen men jailed after heroin worth £200,000 discovered at fire-hit block of flats

Two men snared after a fire uncovered heroin with an estimated street value of almost £200,000 in an Aberdeen flat have been each jailed for four years.

Scott Simpson and Connor Ogston, were convicted after trial of being concerned in the supply of heroin on April 18 last year, in Torry’s Victoria Road.

At the High Court in Glasgow judge Lord Arthurson told the pair: “The abuse of heroin is a scourge in our society and particularly on the lives of young people.

“Each of you was involved with a different aspect of the supply chain.”

Simpson, 44, of Balnagask Wynd, Aberdeen, who was the tenant of the property, allowed it to be used to store drugs and Ogston, 26, of Tullos Crescent, Aberdeen, was employed packaging the heroin.

Ogston’s fingerprints and DNA were found on the plastic bags containing heroin.

Police Scotland said at the time the heroin recovery came after officers were called to the building following a blaze.

A warrant was then obtained to search for drugs, which were uncovered in the flat rented by Simpson.

The court heard that 2.9kg of heroin, with an estimated maximum street value of £195,720, was found.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Solicitor advocate John Keenan, representing Simpson, said: “There is no suggestion of Mr Simpson living some sort of lavish lifestyle.”

Defence counsel Tim Niven-Smith said: “I recognise, as does Mr Ogston, the devastating effect heroin has on communities.

“He is a young man who showed no sophistication whatsoever in the part he played. He left fingerprints on bags which means he did not wear gloves. His DNA was also found.

“He is wholly dispensable to those who instructed him. He does not have the glitzy lifestyle they enjoy – the watches, the flash cars.”

Last month the Evening Express revealed how Aberdeen City Council has been forced to take legal action in order to start repair work at the flats.

Residents have been unable to return to the properties since the April 17 blaze and difficulties in contacting owners of the private properties have hampered repairs.