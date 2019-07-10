Two Aberdeen men in court after police seize £1,000 of drugs in operation

Two men have appeared in court after an estimated £1,000 of drugs were seized during a police operation in Aberdeen.

Officers said they recovered heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis during the operation which was set up to tackle antisocial driving in the city.

Keith Ellington, 31, and Rikki McCallum, 19, both of Aberdeen, appeared in a private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

They both face charges of being involved in the supply of illegal drugs and driving without an appropriate licence or insurance.

Ellington is further accused of being in possession of drugs and dangerous driving as well as being in possession of a bladed item.

They made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.

Ellington was remanded in custody and McCallum was released on bail.

Sergeant Craig Murray, who is leading Operation Armour, said: “We are grateful to members of the public who have supported Operation Armour and continue to urge anyone with concerns to report these to police by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”